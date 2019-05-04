LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Potholes feel more like a tradition in spring than an isolated issue throughout much of Louisville. People living around Churchill Downs said they were frustrated with potholes and the city's attempts to patch them.

Duke Morris, a resident of 32 years, said potholes have become a major issue in the past two years. Morris said that not only do the roads look ugly, the city's pothole solution appears to be causing more problems than it's fixing.

“At this point all the potholes are filled with asphalt, which doesn’t adhere to the cement,” Morris said. “Trucks go by and the asphalt gets knocked out and then you've got gravel all on the side of the road."

Morris said he talked with and emailed city council members about the issue, but has not received a word back. Just one day after roads were patched, debris can be found near where the asphalt and cement meet.

Metro Councilman David James said the current asphalt filler is a “cold solution" for winter weather that solves pothole issues before more permanent fixes can be implemented.

"What goes on it doesn't look good, but it helps the actual pothole situation," James said.

Morris called the current setup an "embarrassment," saying it was a shame Derby visitors would travel on such bumpy roads, but James said changes are coming.

“In a few weeks, not because of Derby, but because the weather will be nicer, we will be able to put down a hot solution mix which will even everything out and make it look nice," James said.