Pothole problems: What they are and how to deal with them

They show up every winter, but dealing with potholes doesn't get any less frustrating.

Our recent winter weather has created a different kind of perfect storm - potholes. Take a trip down just about any interstate in Louisville and you'll likely run into one or two (or more).

Potholes are most common during the winter months due to the amount of precipitation and the roller coaster of temperature changes. When rain falls and then freezes, the liquid expands in the concrete, cracking it apart as it turns to ice. Once that ice melts, you're left with a hole.

These holes are most than just an inconvenience - they can be costly. AAA says around 30 million drivers have to fix their vehicles from pothole damage each year, setting them back between $250-1000 each.

To avoid these issues, AAA recommends staying alert and driving safely around potholes. If you can't avoid hitting one, make sure to reduce your speed to reduce impact. In addition, you should make sure that your tires are properly inflated and in good condition during the winter months.

Also be wary of puddles, since water can disguise potholes.

According to Metro Public Works, crews usually begin repairing potholes when the weather is clear and dry. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it started work this week, focusing on the Gene Snyder between I-64 and Old Henry Rd.

If you see a pothole in Louisville, there are three ways to report it:

Click here to use the city's online form Use Twitter by sending the location of the hole to @LouMetro311 and include the hashtag #502pothole. Call Metro311 or 574-5000 to report potholes or any other issues.

