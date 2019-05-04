LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- People living around Churchill Downs are frustrated with the pothole situation.

Duke Morris has lived in the area for 32 years and says in the last two the pothole situation has become out of control.

“It’s not pretty at all at this time. At this point all the potholes are filled with asphalt, which doesn’t adhere to the cement,” Morris said. “Trucks go by and the asphalt gets knocked out and then you've got gravel all on the side of the road."

Metro Councilman David James says the current asphalt filler is a “cold solution,” and, although it is not ideal, it solves the issue for the time being before more permanent fixes can be implemented.

“In a few weeks, not because of Derby but because the weather will be nicer, we will be able to put down a hot solution mix which will even everything out and make it look nice.”