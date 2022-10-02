'It's getting worse and worse' | Pothole pain felt across Louisville

Following the recent ice storm, major potholes have been seen around Louisville - from the interstates to neighborhood roads.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the recent winter storms bringing in ice and snow, potholes have become a topic of discussion. Not only are they an annoyance, but they can also be dangerous for your vehicle.

"I actually had one of our vehicles blow a tire coming down Taylor," said Lacey Skaggs, who lives near Central Avenue. Crews are being dispatched through the city to make repairs, but Skaggs said she hasn't seen much improvement yet.

"I'm watching them get worse and worse," Skaggs said. "With the recent ice storm that we had and just the prior poor conditions of the roads before the storm and then after the storm all that excess weight and scraping just made it ten times worse."

Salvador Melendez with Metro Public Works said day and evening shift crews have been working to make repairs since Monday.

For people like Skaggs, whose place of employment has to pay for their company vehicles to get fixed and back on the road, she says it's a difficult process.

"The city should be taking care of what they say they're going to take care of," she said.

If you find yourself with car damage from potholes, here is what you need to do to get help.

For claims of damage to vehicles on interstates in Jefferson County outside of construction zones, submit to Kentucky's Office of Claims and Appeals

For claims of damage to vehicles on interstates in Jefferson County inside of construction zones, submit to the prime contractor.

For claims of damage to vehicles on non-interstates in Jefferson County, reach out to Metro Louisville government.

