Crews on scene at potential dam failure near Silver Lake Country Club

Emergency managers are evaluating the dam's stability. A flood advisory has been issued for the area immediately near the dam until 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crews are on scene at the Silver Crystal Dam near the Silver Lake Country Club in the Fairdale neighborhood for a potential dam failure.

A flood advisory has been issued for the area immediately near the dam until 2 p.m. Friday afternoon. An imminent failure of the dam is not expected.

According to officials on scene, ditches became clogged from recent heavy rains and caused too much pressure on the dam. An underground pipe is now relieving the pressure.

Property managers at the Silver Lake Country Club say they've followed proper protocol and have gotten the county involved. Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency and the Kentucky Division of Water have been inspecting.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Louisville says in the event of a failure, a flash flood warning will be issued. Locations most likely to be impacted by flooding would be areas downstream of the dam along Wilson Creek. South Park Road, Farmers Lane, and Hornback Road are the most likely locations that could experience flooding in the event of a failure.

Railroad tracks that run parallel to South Park Road would also likely flood if the dam fails.

The NWS says residents in the area should use caution and be prepared to take quick action if flooding occurs.

This is a developing story.

