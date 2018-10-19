Construction work at a Louisville middle school may have caused a potential asbestos release, according to officials from JCPS.

The carpentry work was taking place in the principal's conference room at Highland Middle School. Officials say that the potential release was limited only to that room and has been closed off.

As a precaution, all families and staff were notified, but JCPS stressed that there does not appear to be an immediate health threat and the school is following EPA guidelines.

According to the CDC, breathing in large amounts of asbestos can irritate lung tissue and lead to disease.

