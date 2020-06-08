Post office looking to fill temporary positions throughout Kentucky

Pay ranges from $16.55 to $18.56 hourly with some benefits and earned vacation time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The United States Postal Service is currently seeking applications for positions including mail handler assistant, postal support clerk, rural carrier associate, and city carrier assistant.

According to a news release, positions are available at numerous Louisville post offices. Additional post office positions are available in Bullitt, Oldham, Shelby, and Hardin Counties in Kentucky. Pay ranges from $16.55 to $18.56 hourly with some benefits and earned vacation time.

There is no fee to apply for a position with the Postal Service. After completing the online application, click the save tab. Then be sure to electronically submit the online job application. We recommend applicants check their email daily for USPS messaging regarding further employment and suitability requirements.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and pass a background investigation and medical assessment. The U.S. Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer.

To apply click here.

