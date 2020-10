Postal services are expected to resume on October 13.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Post offices around Kentucky will be closed in observance of Columbus Day on October 12.

According to the United States Postal Service (USPS), there will be no regular residential or business deliveries, retrieval from blue collection boxes will be limited, however, the Louisville and Lexington business mail entry units will be open.

Express Mail is delivered 365 days a year even though there will be no regular mail service.