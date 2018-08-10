LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is confident in his re-election chances in 2020 after his work to get Brett Kavanaugh confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

McConnell spoke with reporters in his home state of Kentucky on Monday, days after the Senate confirmed Kavanaugh despite allegations from Christine Blasey Ford that he sexually assaulted her when they were in high school in 1982.

McConnell said confirming strict constructionist judges to the federal courts has been the single most important thing he's done in his career. He said he's not afraid of a primary challenge, adding he's sure the "other side" will be able to get a credible candidate and "I'll be able to deal with it."

