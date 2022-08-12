A possible threat made to Jeffersontown High School leads to higher security

Kentucky State Police, Jeffersontown police and JCPS security are investigating a threat a former student made against the school on social media.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeffersontown High School officials sent an email to parents Aug. 11 about the school heightening security due to a possible threat made against the school.

Principal Jarrad Durham outlined in the email, Kentucky State Police notified JTown High School about a possible threat made on social media by a former student who is no longer enrolled in the Jefferson County Public School system.

The email sent out to parents continued: KSP, Jeffersontown police and JCPS security are investigating the potential threat. Officials plan to have "extra security" at school the following day, Aug. 12.

The threat was made after dismissal Thursday, Aug. 11, just the second day of school for all of JCPS, according to JTown High School officials.

