1 in critical condition after accident on Greenbelt Hwy. involving LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is in critical condition after a collision in Valley Station involving an off-duty Louisville Metro Police officer.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the collision on the Greenbelt Highway at Bethany Lane. Investigators said a truck traveling west on Bethany Ln. attempted to turn left on the Greenbelt Hwy. to go south. The truck turned in front of an LMPD cruiser traveling north on the Greenbelt Hwy. and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the truck was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.

The off-duty officer was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LMPD’s traffic unit is investigating.

