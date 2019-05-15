LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – There were tense moments at Atherton High Schol after Wednesday's dismissal--firecrackers had been found set off at the school.

The firecrackers frightened some students, who at the time did not know what was making the sounds inside the school.

One student WHAS11's Robert Bradfield talked to said some students ran to Assumption High school, which is more than half a mile from Atherton.

“People did actually think that there were shooters. A lot of the teachers were still there and teachers. I talked to a teacher who tried to bring kids into her classroom and another teacher who actually did lock down her classroom," Sage Delaney, an Atherton student said.

The firecrackers were found during a sweep by police. They were found in a stairwell.

Atherton’s principal did send a text alert to parents and staff, saying in part:

“We appreciate the response of our staff, students and emergency personnel. I want to provide this information to accurately convey what happened and that a thorough investigation will ensue.”

MetroSafe confirms there wasn’t an active shooter. No one was injured.

