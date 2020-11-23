Man shot, killed by LMPD officer during traffic stop in Portland neighborhood

LMPD Interim Chief Gentry said the car had allegedly been stolen. Police are actively looking for a woman who ran from the scene after the shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was killed late Sunday night during a traffic stop in the Portland neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD).

LMPD Interim Chief Yvette Gentry said around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, an officer pulled over what was believed to be a stolen car in the 2100 block of Gilligan St.

During the traffic stop, the officer fired his weapon and shot a man in the car. The man was taken to the hospital but did not survive. The identity of the man has not been released.

Gentry said police are now looking for a woman who was in the car at the time of the shooting and ran from the scene. Additional information on the woman's identity has not been released other than that she is white.

Anyone who has information on the incident is urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

Gentry said the officer involved in the shooting, who has not been identified, was also taken to the hospital to be treated for other injuries.

As this is the first officer-involved shooting under LMPD's new protocol, Gentry said Kentucky State Police would take over the investigation. She said KSP troopers were already on the scene during her press conference at 1 a.m. Monday.

Gentry said there was body camera of the incident, but did not say when updates on the case would be released to the public.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.