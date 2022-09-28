Portland neighborhood fire leaves 4 people displaced, LFD says

According to LFD, it took 35 firefighters around 25 minutes to bring the fire under control.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A vacant building fire erupted early Wednesday morning in the Portland neighborhood, leaving 4 people displaced.

Louisville Fire Department (LFD) said they received multiple calls from people in the neighborhood reporting a structure fire in the 2700 block of Sleven Street.

LFD said when they arrived on the scene around 5:30 a.m. they saw a 'heavy fire' in a vacant property, with neighboring residential buildings on three sides.

While crews fought the flames from the main building, they said they searched the neighboring buildings and laid down hose lines to protect the surrounding homes.

According to LFD, it took 35 firefighters around 25 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The vacant building was destroyed from the fire, while the 3 neighboring homes sustained minor damage.

The Red Cross is assisting the 4 people displaced.

There are no injuries reported at this time, LFD said.

Arson Investigators are currently investigating.

