Portland neighbors concerned about film shooting abduction scene in alley

Some neighbors received a note saying a film crew would be working nearby Monday. It warned they may hear screaming and see a fake gun.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Portland neighbors became concerned over the weekend, after finding notes left at their homes about a movie filming planned for Monday morning.

The notes said a crew would be filming an abduction scene in a nearby alley, and warned neighbors they may hear screaming and see a fake gun.

It did not include contact information or list a production company's name.

Neighbor Richard Meadows said it wasn't the content of the filming that concerned him, but rather the method.

"You can't just announce the afternoon before you're going to shoot something and it's going to be a violent abduction scene," he said.

Meadows said he called the city's Office of Special Events for answers.

"I said 'tell me about this movie that's being shot today in Portland' and there was this long pregnant pause and 'I don't know anything about it,'" he said of the conversation.

Monday, the city's special events manager confirmed the office had received no application for a permit to film in that area.

WHAS11 went to the neighborhood Monday, and met producer Chase Levy, who said the crew was shooting a short film called 'Volition.'

Levy said Monday morning, police gave them the okay to continue filming.

"We stood down put everything on freeze until we got the green light from necessary folks," he said. "Honestly I was under the impression that we were shooting on private property, which if you're shooting on private property you don't need it."

Levy said the film is about a woman who is abducted and trafficked, and later gets involved in an escape plot.

The lead actress and writer are originally from Louisville.

He said Monday was the only day they intended to film outside. The rest of the filming was set to be inside a home.

Levy said he understands why the letter was concerning to neighbors, and it was distributed by a Portland man the crew had been working with.

“I can understand why it was ominous if it doesn’t have a name, and I have to take responsibility for that, because I absolutely would have smacked my name on that and phone number and said call if you have any concerns," he said.

Levy went on to say the production is working on a tight budget.

"You have to jump a lot of hurdles to make it and sometimes it's a situation where you ask for forgiveness and not permission, but you try to avoid that," he said.

WHAS11 reached out to the Louisville Film Commission about movies shooting without permits.

In a statement, chair Soozie Eastman wrote "The Louisville Film Commission follows the industry norms of asking productions to provide a full and clear picture of filming details and plans so that we can offer permits and/or connect with police and other public entities as needed.

The Louisville Film Commission has multiple examples of positive outcomes of relationships with productions that successfully filmed in our city without conflict or issue by supplying crucial and necessary information that allows us to protect our community’s best interest along with our growing film economy."

Meadows said in the future, all neighbors want is more information.

“If they do the process the right way, we’ll help them," he said.

Louisville Metro Police told WHAS11 the department was aware of a movie filming in the area. They said the group was given verbal permission to continue filming as long they didn't interfere with the public right-of-way.

