LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Portland Christian School will run on a 2-hour delay on Thursday after a car struck a telephone pole and caused a power outage in the area.

The school is located at 8509 Westport Road in Louisville. Middle School Principal Kirk Brooks reported the incident just after 6 a.m.

MetroSafe confirmed that a car hit a telephone pole on the corner of Westport Road and Dove Creek Way. Westport Road has been shut down in both directions at the site of the accident. It is unclear what led to the crash or if there were any injuries reported.

According to LG&E, over 800 customers have been affected by the outage. The estimated restoration time is 8:00am.

Officials at Westport Middle School have not made any announcement about a delay or cancellation, but they are monitoring the situation.

