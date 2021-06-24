Man killed in motorcycle crash on Portland Ave.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) Traffic Unit is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash from Wednesday evening.
According to a release from LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. where Portland Avenue becomes Northwestern Parkway and intersects with N. 33rd Street.
Police believe a man on a motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Portland Ave. when he ran off the road at the curve between Portland and Northwestern Parkway. He drove into a grass easement and hit a utility pole.
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.
