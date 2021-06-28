Speeding cars still a concern as portion of Cherokee Park scenic loop reopens

Crews took down the barriers at the park on Monday, opening access to Hogan’s Fountain, the rugby field and the archery range.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than a year after closing to traffic, the scenic loop at Cherokee Park has partially reopened.

Jim and Maria White walk frequently in the park.

They said while they understand the reasoning for reopening the loop, they are concerned about speeding cars.

“For the bikes that share the narrow part of the road with the cars coming up that curve, when the bikes are barely moving up the hill, and then the cars are flying up the hill – that’s an accident waiting to happen,” Jim said.

Rundill Road in Iroquois Park was also closed during the pandemic but reopened in late May.

