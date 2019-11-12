PROSPECT, Ky. — MSD contractors are working 24/7 to repair a sewer line break in Prospect.

The break happened in a force main that runs near and under Harrods Creek behind Harrods Run Rd. and Timber Creek Ct. It was confirmed there was a break on November 25, and contractors have been working to inspect sections of the pipe. The break is likely 35 feet deep.

Area residents should conserve water usage and avoid contact with Harrods Creek from Harrods Run Rd. to the Ohio River.

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area of U.S. 42 and Ken Carla Dr. as there will be traffic from tanker trucks hauling sewage.

MSD is investigating to limit and prevent spillage into Harrods Creek, and customers should not see any problems with their sewer service.

