LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A portion of Bardstown Rd. was closed due to a crash that happened around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16.

Four lanes were blocked off where the crash occurred at Bardstown Rd. and Crews Dr.

According to LMPD's preliminary investigation, "The operator of a Suzuki SUV was northbound on Bardstown Rd, when for some unknown reason lost control of the vehicle crossed over the southbound lanes of traffic, left the roadway, and struck a fire hydrant and then a utility pole and catching fire."

The portion of the road was shut down for 2 hours.

