Reality stars Porsha Williams, Yandy Smith among those arrested at Louisville protests

The two participated in Until Freedom's 'Day of Action' protests demanding justice in the Breonna Taylor case.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Reality television stars Porsha Williams and Yandy Smith were arrested while participating in protests organized by national social justice group Until Freedom.

The protests were part of Until Freedom's "Day of Action" across Louisville Tuesday. The planned demonstration followed "BreonnaCon," the group's multi-day event focused on engaging the community and bringing justice in the Breonna Taylor case.

Protesters started marching from South Central Park to the Louisville Metro Police Department Training Academy, Churchill Downs and Cardinal Stadium. Police blocked protesters from continuing past Denny Crum Overpass.

Reporters at the scene said multiple people were arrested, including Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Porsha Williams and Love and Hip-Hop: New York cast member Yandy Smith.

Reality TV stars Porsha Williams and Yandy Smith (ladies wearing the yellow shirts) have just been arrested at the #BreonnaTaylor protest. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/Yvsj04756e — Senait Gebregiorgis (@SenaitTV) August 25, 2020

Williams and Yandy were among the 87 people arrested during the group's previous protest at Attorney General Daniel Cameron's home in July. Following their release from Metro Corrections, Williams posted an Instagram photo with Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer.

"I love you and as always praying for you Ms. Tamika Palmer (Mother of Breonna Taylor) P.S. Thank you for waiting on us to get out! It was heartwarming exiting and seeing your family," Williams captioned the photo.

WHAS11 has reporters at the protests and will continue to update readers online or on the WHAS11 app.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.