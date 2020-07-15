Celebrities, activists arrested during protest at Kentucky AG's house

Activists Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour, reality star Porsha Williams, rapper YBN Cordae and NFL wide receiver Kenny Still were just some of the 87 arrested.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several celebrities and national activists were among those arrested during a demonstration demanding charges for officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death at Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's house Tuesday.

Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour, two of the leaders of the 2017 Women's March, were two of the 87 protesters arrested Thursday. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, the granddaughter of a prominent civil rights activist, was also arrested and released Tuesday.

Rappers YBN Cordae, Trae Tha Truth and Mysonne were also arrested. All are associated with Until Freedom, the New York-based social justice organization that led the demonstration to the AG's house.

NFL wide receiver Kenny Stills was arrested during the protest and released Wednesday morning. Those who were leaving Metro Corrections Wednesday said there was no social distancing, saying there were at least 20 people in a cell.

Sarsour, one of the lead organizers, said they will return to Louisville and continue protesting the Breonna Taylor investigation.

"We are not intimidated by felony charges," Sarsour said. "We will come back over and over again."

