LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A popular restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood is closing after only being open a year and a half.

Red Herring Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen on Frankfort Avenue will shut down on September 16.

The restaurant is known for classic and unique cocktails plus locally sourced pub food.

A post from the restaurants Facebook page thanks everyone for their support. The post also alludes to the restaurant possibly opening up in a different location.

