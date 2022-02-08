Pope Francis names new Archbishop of Louisville

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will now become the 5th Archbishop to lead the Archdiocese of Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Tuesday, Pope Francis announced the appointment of Bishop Shelton J. Fabre as the new Archbishop of Louisville.

Archbishop Fabre succeeds Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz, who has served the Archdiocese since 2007. In July 2019, archbishop Kurtz announced that he had been diagnosed with bladder cancer. He underwent a successful procedure in November and remains cancer-free today.

Archbishop Joseph Kurtz submitted his resignation in August, 2021 on his 75th birthday, which is protocol in the Code of Canon Law within the Roman Catholic Church.

Archbishop Fabre was previously Bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, but will now become the 5th Archbishop to lead the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Before becoming Bishop of Houma-Thibodaux in 2013, Archbishop Fabre was ordained as an auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of New Orleans in 2007.

Archbishop Fabre served as the Director of the Office of Black Catholics for the Diocese of Baton Rouge from 1990 to 2005. He currently serves as the chair of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism.

