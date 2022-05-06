Kentucky Poor People's Campaign members advocate for impoverished during Washington D.C. march

A group of Kentuckians traveled to Washington D.C. to march for those in poverty.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Inflation has been one of many topics at the forefront of the minds of those who are having a tough time making ends meet.

A group of Kentuckians traveled to Washington D.C. to march for those in poverty.

The Poor People’s Campaign members who organized Saturday’s march argue the country’s current system is to blame for many of the financial struggles, not the people themselves.

“That’s why some of our shirts say fight poverty, not the poor,” Pam McMichael said. “We blame people for being poor instead of realizing that it’s a setup sometimes for people to be poor.”

McMichael said any country that ignores nearly half the population, should be held accountable.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.