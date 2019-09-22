LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A piece of Kentucky history made its way across the auction block.

A 1971 Pontiac GTO convertible owned by Louie B. Nunn, the state’s 52nd governor, went up for auction at the Mecum Auto Auction on Saturday.

The car was sold new to Nunn at the Cooke Pontiac Company in 1970.

It was only one of 678 produced.

The vehicle was sold for $31,000.

Governor Nunn served Kentucky from 1967 to 1971.

