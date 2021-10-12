JCPS Board reappoints Pollio as superintendent

After navigating the district through a series of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Board members voted to reappoint Dr. Marty Pollio on Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dr. Marty Pollio will continue leading Jefferson County Public Schools as superintendent.

The JCPS Board unanimously approved reappointing Pollio during a meeting on Tuesday.

It will become effective Apr. 1, 2022.

Pollio has guided the district through the threat of state control, virtual instruction during the pandemic and was even threatened after issuing mask policies.

He was named the 2022 Superintendent of the Year by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators back in July.

After receiving the honor, he said he believed “courage in education is making the right decisions for kids even though it might negatively impact us, professionally, personally. We might get a lot of heat for that. That's where we are right now in education. The need for courage."

Pollio has served as superintendent since 2018.

The Board is expected to begin negotiating his contract.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.