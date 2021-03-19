The Polk County Sheriff's Office said K-9 Albi is okay.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man is accused of trying to drown a Polk County Sheriff's K-9 after a burglary investigation turned into a chase.

Deputies say it all started when they received a burglary call. The man whose home was broken into gave them photos of the car whoever had broken into his house was driving, investigators said.

Before deputies could find the car though, the man himself did so later the same day, according to the sheriff's office. Then, they say he helped lead them to it.

Once deputies were closing in on the car in question, they said the driver – named Christopher – hopped out and started running from them.

That's when K-9 Albi started to help track him, the sheriff's office said.

K-9 Albi found Christopher hiding in a swamp, according to authorities. Christopher was caught by investigators while trying to drown K-9 Albi, deputies said.

The sheriff's office says K-9 Albi was able to swim away.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Christopher was arrested and taken to jail, charged with: armed burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, injuring a police dog, grand theft of a firearm, felony petit theft, resisting, and violation of pretrial release.