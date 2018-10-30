LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A change of policy could be coming to the Kentucky Expo Center after Nazi and KKK merchandise was sold at the gun show.

The Kentucky State Fair Board said they were not aware that some vendors were selling things like KKK robes and holiday ornaments with swastikas.

Mark Lynn, who heads the board, said the show has been at the Kentucky Expo Center for decades with no complaints. Lynn said he was very disappointed and horrified.

The Kentucky State Fair Board can ban certain items from be sold, and they will meet in November to discuss strengthening polices and what can be sold on the property.

