LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A police chase that began in Indiana has ended on Cane Run Road, LMPD officers confirm to WHAS11.

Indiana State Police said a trooper tried to pull over an SUV that was hauling lumber because it did not have plates. The SUV refused to stop, and ISP said the car rammed or side wept the trooper's cruiser.

The police chase crossed into Louisville, with LMPD saying the chase ended on Cane Run Road. WHAS11's crew did see pieces of lumber on the road before the area the suspect the stopped.

LMPD said the chase did end peacefully. It is unclear whether LMPD or ISP will be handling the investigation going forward.

WHAS11 has a crew on scene and will update with more information.

