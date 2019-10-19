LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Louisville Metro Police officer has been transported to the hospital after a crash in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 600 block of South 43rd Street around 10:40 p.m. Friday.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or how many vehicles were involved in the incident.

Police say the officer has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries but not life threatening.

No other details were made available.

This story will be updated.

