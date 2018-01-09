LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities say a 15-year-old is in critical condition after he was reportedly swept away by floodwaters during Friday’s storms.

Officials say the incident happened in a subdivision not too far from Hurstbourne Parkway.

Metro Police’s 8th Division responded to the 800 block of Foxfire Drive around 7 p.m.

They say a 15-year-old and his brother were playing in a drainage ditch near the 9800 block of Melissa Drive when he was swept 100 yards to the 9400 block of Tamarisk Drive.

The fire department found the 15-year-old unresponsive. He was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital.

The 15-year-old was identified as Davey Albright more than 12 hours later by officials on Trinity High School’s Twitter feed.

“Please keep sophomore Davey Albright in your prayers. He was injured last night in a flooding incident. He is hospitalized in critical condition.”

