LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Police said two people damaged a police vehicle while trying to take selfies.

Eighteen-year-old Ti'ant Wyatt and an unnamed male are accused of doing not only that but also posting the pictures.

According to an LMPD report, the two were seen in the post standing on the cruiser's roof, the lightbar, and the hood, while making obscene gestures.

There were dents to the roof and hood, as well as other damage that's estimated to cost $2,600 to fix.

The suspects live in the same apartment complex as the officer and were positively identified.

