LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Police are investigating reports of a small plane flipping while landing at Bowman Field Tuesday.

According to authorities, the crash happened before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Taylorsville Rd. It is unclear of how many people are aboard the small aircraft.

We will bring you more updates when they're available.

