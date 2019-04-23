LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hurstbourne residents expressed concern on social media after a large police presence, including SWAT and a Bomb Squad vehicle, was noticed at an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

Initial reports of the situation were mixed as theories were passed around on Facebook. Some believed there was an active shooter, while others heard that the incident was a hostage situation.

"Stay away from Meijer on Hurstbourne about 25 police cars across the street standoff at apartment with person with a gun baricaded inside Traffic is a mess," one Facebook post said.

Dwight Mitchell with LMPD said that there was never a shooter, or even a gun involved. He confirmed that police were conducting a welfare check in the 4200 block of High Stone Way, off of Hurstbourne Parkway on Monday.

Additional resources were called in, but the person in question was ultimately deemed to be fine. According to Mitchell, no gun was ever displayed and the person did not break any laws, so no arrests were made and police left the scene.

Mitchell also clarified that there was never a situation at the Meijer across the street from the apartment complex.

