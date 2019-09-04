LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting suspect was shot and killed by officers in Okolona Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Spring Manor Apartments in the 4500 block of Gills Court near Preston Highway.

Chief Steve Conrad said officers were responding to the location for a shooting. He says the suspect shot a victim multiple times.

According to their initial investigation, officers engaged with the suspect and gave him commands to drop his gun. Police say the suspect ran at officers, pointing his gun and that’s when officers fired at the suspect.

The suspect was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The victim has also been hospitalized and is currently in critical condition.

Conrad says the Homicide Unit is handling the initial investigation while the Public Integrity Unit is handling the shooting between the officers and the suspect.

