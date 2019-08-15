COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police in Columbus, Ohio are searching for a very determined but clumsy burglar. The department posted surveillance video showing a man's blundering attempts to break into a Dollar General store.

The man tried to break through the glass door, only to have the cinder block he was using smash into pieces.

Once inside, police say he stole alcohol, cigarettes, food, and electronics, but not before falling repeatedly.

The detective on the case said while crime is not a laughing matter, the burglar handed them the bloopers on a silver platter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.