Police seeking vehicle of TARC driver shot to death in Shawnee neighborhood

Police are looking for the vehicle of 49-year-old Kimberly Jarboe who was shot to death on West Market Street Friday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle of a woman who was shot and killed Friday in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Authorities are seeking 49-year-old Kimberly Jarboe’s vehicle, a black 2017 Kia Forte with Kentucky plate 291-ZTZ.

Jarboe was shot and killed around 11 a.m. on West Market Street and South Shawnee Terrace.

Police do not have any suspects in this shooting.

If you’ve seen this vehicle, they are asking you not to approach it and to call 911.