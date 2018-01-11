LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for your help in identifying a man they said convinced an elderly woman to withdraw money from her bank account.

Officers said in September he went to an elderly woman's home four times, on Grinstead Drive, and convinced her to withdraw nearly $3,000 from her bank account.

The suspect drove the victim to various banks in the St. Matthews and Highlands areas. The victim suffers from severe memory loss.

The suspect appears to be a painter and drives a car, possibly a Cadillac.

This is the vehicle that LMPD said the man drives.

If you have any information, call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD

