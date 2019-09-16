LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police says a second driver that was hit Sunday morning in Manslick Road crash has died.

Police say Peter Malisthanga, 24, was charged with murder, assault and DUI in the incident.

According to arrest records, Malisthanga was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed, swerving around other vehicles when he crossed the centerline on southbound Manslick Road and hit both cyclists head-on.

The first motorcyclist pronounced dead at that scene.

Police say neither motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Their identities have not yet been released.

Police did not immediately disclose if Malisthanga will face any additional charges.

