Police searching for any witnesses to May shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are searching for a witness to a shooting that injured a Transit Authority of River City (TARC) driver in May of this year.

On May 19 around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting that happened at South 3rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue according to authorities.

That's near the Sunergos Coffee in the Beechmont neighborhood.

When officers arrived, police said they found a TARC driver suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying any witnesses to the incident, as well as the owner or occupants of a Chevy pickup truck. Authorities believe they are a witness.

Authorities do not believe the TARC driver was the intended target.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

