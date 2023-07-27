Police searching for any witnesses to May shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are searching for a witness to a shooting that injured a Transit Authority of River City (TARC) driver in May of this year.
On May 19 around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting that happened at South 3rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue according to authorities.
That's near the Sunergos Coffee in the Beechmont neighborhood.
When officers arrived, police said they found a TARC driver suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying any witnesses to the incident, as well as the owner or occupants of a Chevy pickup truck. Authorities believe they are a witness.
Authorities do not believe the TARC driver was the intended target.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.
