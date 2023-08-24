Police issues Golden Alert for missing teenager last seen near Greenwood Road

Nicholas Hollon, 17, went missing around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday according to authorities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police issued a Golden Alert for a teenager last seen in the PRP neighborhood.

Nicholas Hollon, 17, was last seen near the 5900 block of Greenwood Road around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday according to authorities.

He has intellectual disabilities and mental health disorders LMPD said. They added he has stitches on his head that are visible.

"If you come in contact with him, he may appear to be having a manic episode or become non-verbal if confronted," they said.

Anybody who sees Hollon is asked to call 911.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.