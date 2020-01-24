NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Police at the University of Notre Dame are asking the public's help in locating a missing student.
Police released a security camera photo showing Annrose Jerry on campus. (Notre Dame Police Department)
Notre Dame Police
Police say 21-year-old Annrose Jerry, a senior at Notre Dame, was last seen at Coleman-Morse Hall on campus at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday (January 21). She is five-feet-five-inches tall with dark hair.
Police say she lives on campus.
Anyone with information about Jerry's whereabouts is asked to call the Notre Dame Police Department at 574-631-5555.
