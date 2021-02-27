Police need your help locating missing Louisville woman

An Operation Return Home was issued for 22-year-old Brandi Bledsoe. She was last seen in the 1800 block of Algonquin Pkwy. driving a silver Chevy Cruze.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), an Operation Return Home has been issued for a missing Louisville woman.

Brandi Bledsoe was last seen in the 1800 block of Algonquin Parkway Friday. The 22-year-old was seen driving a silver 2011 Chevy Cruze with the license plate number: ASP-576.

Bledsoe has a medical condition which requires medication and her family is concerned for her current mental health.

She is described as a 5-foot-2 Black woman weighing approximately 127 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have information on Bledsoe's whereabouts, contact LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.