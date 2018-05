LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 15-year-old.

Police say DeAsjah Avery could be in danger.

She was last seen at her home in the 400 block of North 26th Street last night around 8 p.m.

DeAsjah is a black female with brown hair and eyes, about 5-foot-2-inches tall and weighing around 110-pounds.

If you have any information that could help find DeAsjah, you're asking to call 574-LMPD.

© 2018 WHAS-TV