LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 72-year-old man.

Police say Vincent Randrianjatovo was last seen walking away from a residence in the 5300 block of Alba Way in Newburg around 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 22.

He is described as a black male, standing at 5-feet-7-inches tall, 130-pounds, with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

Randrianjatovo is new to the area and was last seen wearing red and blue plaid pants, black hooded coat, gray toboggan, black gloves and brown sandals.

He does not speak English and has no form of identification.

If you have seen him you are asked to call (502) 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.