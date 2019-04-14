LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An Operation Return Home alert has been issued for a 10-year-old missing Louisville boy.

Police say Julius Rivera was last seen around 5:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Market Street.

Police believe Julius was possibly riding a black bicycle and traveling toward Waterfront Park.

He is described as a Hispanic male, last seen wearing a dark blue Captain America t-shirt, blue jeans and dark colored shoes. Julius is about 76-pounds and about 4-feet-5-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen Julius, you are asked to call 574-LMPD.