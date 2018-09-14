LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Police in Lexington are looking for some UK fans who flipped over a car last weekend while celebrating the Cats' win over Florida.

Investigators said they have been working to identify the people who flipped the car on State Street and are now turning to the public for help.

The man who that car belonged to was visiting from Northern Kentucky and was not a UK student. A local dealership later saw the video of the incident and gave him a new car.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call 859-258-3600.

Police searching for group who flipped car after UK win

