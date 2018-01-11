WEST BUECHEL, Ky. (WHAS11) -- West Buechel Police need your help finding three men who broke into an ATM.

According to police, two of the three men walked up to the ATM at the Chase Bank on Bardstown Road just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 31.

The third suspect was captured on a surveillance video from a nearby Lowe's.

When officers arrived at the bank, the suspects were already gone but were able to get the machine open and damage it.

The ATM had been out of service for six weeks and didn't have any money in it.

If you have any information about this incident you can call 502-574-5471.

