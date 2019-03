LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Almost a year after a Louisville man went missing, police are asking for help to locate him. Steven K. Bartley, 27, was last seen March 15, 2018.

Bartley is 5’7’’ and 145 lbs. He was last seen in the 3700 block of Falcon Crest Drive.

According to LMPD, Bartley was known to spend time in Okolona at the Holiday Mobile Home Park.

If you have any information on Bartley’s location, call the police at 574-LMPD.